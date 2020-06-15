Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket thanks to his work ethic and love for the gym. Kohli has set an example for upcoming cricketers and Team India players to follow a fitness-oriented culture. With cricket activities coming to standstill due to COVID-19, cricketers are enjoying quality time with their family at home with family.

Virat Kohli workout video

Many Virat Kohli workout videos have been popular among cricket fans and on Sunday, the 31-year-old posted yet another Virat Kohli workout video on Instagram and wrote that he is keeping himself fully charged with his LQDCELL Hydra workout video, which is a product conceptualised and sold by Puma, the global apparel giant which has paid â‚¹100 crore to Virat Kohli for endorsing their products as per a 8-year deal. Here's Virat Kohli's workout video -

Recently, Virat Kohli shared a video in which he can be seen doing 180-degree landings and looking at the video, he already seems to be acing it. In the earlier Virat Kohli workout video, the Team India skipper can be seen doing a weightlifting drill. Along with the post, he also wrote “Earn it, don’t demand it” in the caption.

Fans react to Virat Kohli workout video

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shocked with actors death

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were left shocked following the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his Bandra residence but he did not leave any note behind. Virat Kohli in his tweett wrote that he was shocked by the demise and the news is difficult to process. Anushka Sharma, in her tweet, wrote that Sushant was young and brilliant to have gone so soon.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be around â‚¹196 crore (USD $26 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (USD $925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (USD $3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore (USD $2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth figures.

(IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / INSTAGRAM)