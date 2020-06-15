Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow Indian players to play in foreign T20 leagues in order to get more exposure. Indian players are barred from playing in foreign leagues and if they do want to play, then they need to seek permission from BCCI to participate in them.

Harbhajan Singh backs non-contracted Indian players to play in overseas leagues

Harbhajan Singh, while speaking on the official YouTube channel of former cricketer Aakash Chopra, said that BCCI should allow non-contracted players to play in the foreign leagues. He also said that a system needs to be out in place where players who have played 50 Tests or are above 35 years will take permission from the board to play abroad. He further said that if our players are not respected then, nobody will them respect outside

Harbhajan Singh wants IPL 2020 to be called off

CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently said that the IPL 2020 should be called off if the COVID-19 threat remains. While speaking on the cricket show, the CSK spinner said that he really wants the IPL to happen but only when things are safe not just for him but for everybody associated with the tournament.

He further added that even if there is a 1% chance of the threat of spreading COVID-19, then the IPL should be further postponed. He said it is not an issue even if the IPL does not take place this year as saving lives is more important at the moment rather than money.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. Due to growing increasing cases of COVID-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly back then had postponed the IPL 2020 until the COVID-19 threat comes in control.

Sourav Ganguly on chances of IPL 2020 taking place

Recently, Sourav Ganguly gave some good news to Indian cricket lovers that BCCI is working on "all possible" options to ensure that the IPL is staged this year. A letter released by Sourav Ganguly on June 10 said that the BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that they are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year.

(IMAGE: HARBHAJAN SINGH / INSTAGRAM)