Brian Lara Calls India 'the Best Travelling Team In The World' After 0-2 Whitewash In NZ

India were thrashed by New Zealand in the ODI as well as the Test series recently. The Men in Blue were whitewashed in both the series which garnered a lot of criticism. Questions were raised over team combinations and India's inability to win overseas.

Brian Lara heaps praise on India

But now West Indies legend Brian Lara has spoken on Team India's recent drubbing in New Zealand. Brian Lara said that India are still the best visiting team in the cricket world despite their miserable outings in New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series. India lost the first Test against New Zealand by ten wickets. The visitors then went on to lose the second Test by seven wickets as the match ended inside four days, which pretty much summed up New Zealand’s sheer dominance over India.

Brian Lara, while talking to a leading cricket website, said that it was nothing but an unwelcoming result for India. Brian Lara added that he thinks India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years. Brain Lara further said what happened in New Zealand, is more of an aberration. Brian Lara also said that because India have been playing so much limited-overs games, it might have been tough for them in the Tests outside of India. Brian Lara went on to say that India is still the best travelling team in the world.

IND vs SA first ODI abandoned due to rain

The first Ind vs SA ODI, which was supposed to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The second Ind vs SA ODI will be played in Lucknow on March 15. Meanwhile, the series will now be played behind closed doors in the wake of Coronavirus.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER