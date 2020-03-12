IND Vs SA: Ravi Shastri Trolled About His Habits By Twitterati In Latest Post

The memes never stop when it comes to the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri. The flamboyant opening batsman, who now serves as Team India's head coach, is often trolled on the internet for his easy-going vibe. Shastri and his glass of a drink is a sight that lot of meme creators feast on and whenever the 57-year-old posts something on social media, Twitterati is quick to create new Ravi Shastri memes.

Fans make Ravi Shastri memes after relaxing Dharmasala picture ahead of IND vs SA ODI

Ahead of India's first ODI against South Africa at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, head coach Ravi Shastri posed for a picture where he flaunted the relaxing atmosphere of the stadium and expressed the enjoyment that he experienced. Here is the post.

But like any other Ravi Shastri post, fans were quick to ask the head coach some quirky queries.

Maahol ban Chuka hai...ek ek 🥃ho jaaye... — Prajay Naik (@prajay_naik) March 11, 2020

Where is the mighty whiskey 😊 — Dharma (ధర్మ ) (@DharmaGokul) March 11, 2020

IND vs SA: Match to go on amid Coronavirus fears

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI is being played in front of a crowd despite the rising fears regarding the novel coronavirus. The BCCI has issued a hygiene guideline to its players and has urged them to be careful about their handling of fan interactions. The BCCI is also set to take a decision on the future of IPL 2020 by the end of the week. The India vs South Africa live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV.

