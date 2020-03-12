The Debate
IND Vs SA: Ravi Shastri Trolled About His Habits By Twitterati In Latest Post

Cricket News

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli's India are ready for the 3-match ODI series against South Africa ahead of IPL 2020. Here is an update before the IND vs SA ODI.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IND vs SA Ravi Shastri

The memes never stop when it comes to the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri. The flamboyant opening batsman, who now serves as Team India's head coach, is often trolled on the internet for his easy-going vibe. Shastri and his glass of a drink is a sight that lot of meme creators feast on and whenever the 57-year-old posts something on social media, Twitterati is quick to create new Ravi Shastri memes.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SA 1st ODI LIVE updates | Revitalized India take on a young Proteas amid rain worry

Fans make Ravi Shastri memes after relaxing Dharmasala picture ahead of IND vs SA ODI

Ahead of India's first ODI against South Africa at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, head coach Ravi Shastri posed for a picture where he flaunted the relaxing atmosphere of the stadium and expressed the enjoyment that he experienced. Here is the post.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all 1st ODI match details

But like any other Ravi Shastri post, fans were quick to ask the head coach some quirky queries.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SA 1st ODI | Bhuvneshwar & De Kock opine on the tricky Dharamshala conditions 

IND vs SA: Match to go on amid Coronavirus fears

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI is being played in front of a crowd despite the rising fears regarding the novel coronavirus. The BCCI has issued a hygiene guideline to its players and has urged them to be careful about their handling of fan interactions. The BCCI is also set to take a decision on the future of IPL 2020 by the end of the week. The India vs South Africa live streaming will be on Hotstar and Jio TV.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli gets another chance to beat Sachin Tendulkar's record before IPL

First Published:
