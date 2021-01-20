Brian Lara Films Himself Watching Pant's Gabba Heroics, Calls It 'Greatest Test Ever'

The Indian contingent showcased their cricketing merit under immensely challenging conditions during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series. While the touring party missed the services of several key players, a young crop of cricketers grabbed the opportunity to prove their worth. The visitors had their backs against the wall during the ultimate Test match of the series. However, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. put together a spirited performance to clinch the series. West Indies legend Brian Lara was also fascinated by the closely fought battle at the Gabba.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Brisbane Test had Brian Lara hooked on to television

There was a significant buzz ahead of the Border-Gavaskar trophy considering the iconic stature of the series as well as the rivalry between the two cricketing giants, India and Australia. The home team emerged as firm favourites to reclaim the trophy after their dominant win in the opening Test at Adelaide. The touring party's chances were dented after the departure of Virat Kohli and multiple injuries within the squad.

However, the revamped India side made a heroic comeback to register a famous win in the subsequent contests of the series. The team also showcased impeccable determination to save the Sydney Test match and robbed Australia of victory with a valiant performance. The ultimate showdown between the two teams was of utmost importance as both sides looked to outshine their counterparts in the crucial decider.

With the Gabba being Australia's hunting ground, a young Indian team challenged their supremacy with their lion-hearted approach. With India needing 324 more runs to win on the ultimate day of the Test match, and Australia in search of 10 wickets, all three results were possible. The final day ultimately proved to be a blockbuster as the teams went out all guns blazing. Indian youngsters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant batted exceedingly well under pressure alongside the ever-dependable Cheteshwar Pujara and entertained fans with their batsmanship.

Former West Indies captain, Brian Lara, who is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game, was also seemingly invested in the contest. The player took to his Instagram account to share a video of him enjoying the intense game of cricket. Moreover, he also suggested that this could very well be the greatest Test match ever. The prolific run-scorer is currently a part of the broadcasting team for the ongoing BBL 2021.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Rishabh Pant becomes India's hero at the Gabba

The southpaw was under the radar after an ordinary Indian Premier League season. He also failed to find a place in India's playing eleven for the opening Test match. However, once given his chance, the batsman with his aggressive approach proved to be the game-changer for the visitors. The left-hander backed up his heroics at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a stunning unbeaten 89 to guide India home to a monumental series win.

