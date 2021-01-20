Wasim Akram Calls India Braver Than Pakistan In Cricket After Series Win In Australia

The Indian team perhaps did the unthinkable on Tuesday as they beat Australia in their own backyard to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The victory tasted a little sweeter as Indian won the all-important series decider at The Gabba, a venue where Australia hadn't lost a Test match since 1988. The visitors, who were bowled out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide and were marred with numerous injuries, showed incredible spirit and immense character to come back from behind and seal the series with a second-string team.

Wasim Akran heaps huge praise on India

After Ajinkya Rahane's men won the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, tributes started pouring from fans, as well as, former cricketers. On Tuesday evening, former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram also took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian team and heaped praise on the Men in Blue.

In his tweet, Akram lauded the series win and said that he hasn't ever seen a more brave, bold and exuberant Asian side on a tour of Australia. He also commended the Indian team for rising against all odds and adversities, turning around their fortunes and inspiring others.

Incredible Test & series win for India have not seen a bold, brave & boisterous Asian team on a tougher tour of Australia. No adversity could stop them, frontline players injured, & won after a remarkable turn around from the depths of 36 all out, inspiring for others.kudos India — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 19, 2021

India vs England 2021

Meanwhile, India team's next assignment will begin after a fortnight when they take on England on almost a two-month-long tour. The two sides will lock horns in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The India vs England 2021 series will commence on February 5 in Chennai.

Indian squad for first two Tests vs England

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021

On the other hand, Pakistan are set to take on South Africa at home. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series will see the two sides competing in two Tests followed by three T20Is. The Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series will commence on January 26 with the first Test in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for Test series vs South Africa

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

