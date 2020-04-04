Brian Lara Picks Sachin Tendulkar's Knock Of 241 Against Australia As One Of The Best Ever

West Indian legend Brian Lara has picked his long-time on-field rival and good friend Sachin Tendulkar's all-time best Test knock. Lara became the first batsman in the history of the game to register a score of 400 against England back in 2004 which to date continues to be the highest individual score in red-ball cricket.

'Not was but is': Brian Lara

The Prince of Trinidad came forward and posted a video on social of the Master Blaster's knock of 241 against the then mighty Australians at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2004. Lara also wrote that Tendulkar was not but is one of the greatest to have played this glorious game. The former Windies skipper also went on to write that everyone can learn the discipline needed to combat anything in life from that performance.

The Sydney Test 2004

Coming back to the Sydney Test, after Sachin's double-century it seemed that the knock would go on to be a match-winning knock and India also had the Aussies on the mat during their run chase in the second innings. However, the then skipper Steve Waugh who was on a swansong showed a great amount of grit and determination and made the Indian bowlers toil throughout the day. He scored a painstaking 80 which was good enough for the hosts as the match ended in a stalemate.

The four-match Test series was tied at 1-1 but India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after having beaten Australia 2-1 during their previous bilateral Test series in India in 2001.

