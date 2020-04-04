SRH Coach Tom Moody Calls KKR Batsman Shubman Gill 'standout' Indian Talent In IPL

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates. Over the past few days, a number of cricketers and coaches have taken to social media took to interact with fans and answer their questions.

Former SRH coach Tom Moody names India's best youngster

Former Australia cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody conducted a Q & A session on Twitter for his followers on Saturday. He decided to utilize his time off on social media and looking at his popularity and cricketing acumen, a lot of Indian fans had questions to ask him.

One of the fans asked the former SRH coach about his favourite IPL youngster from India since he has been coaching in the league. While many would have expected Moody to go for an SRH player, considering the talents they have nurtured, he surprisingly went for a player from a rival IPL team.

There’s many talent youngsters but Shubman Gill is a standout! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 4, 2020

Scott Styris heaps praise on KKR star Shubman Gill

Moody isn't the only overseas cricket expert and coach in awe of Gill. During India's tour of New Zealand, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris suggested that the Indian team must bring in young opener Shubman Gill into the team. Styris said that KKR opener Shubman Gill is a special talent and he could be the mainstay along with Kohli for the next 10 years for this Indian batting line-up. Shubman Gill had a good run for India A in New Zealand, scoring 83, 204* and 136 in two FC matches in February 2020.

