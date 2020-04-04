Shreyas Iyer's Special Reward From Mother For Scoring 100s In Childhood - Pizzas

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has shown a lot of promise in the last few months and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But it is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who has gone on to make the position his own.

Shreyas Iyer reveals motivation behind scoring centuries in childhood

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer was seen speaking on various topics ranging from his childhood days to his India debut. Shreyas Iyer also spoke about how his mother stood behind him firm as a rock to support him in his early cricketing days. Shreyas Iyer revealed a remarkable story from his childhood.

The batsman said that whenever he used to score a fifty in a match, he would get to eat a burger the same evening made specially by his mother. If he went on to make a hundred, he would surely get a pizza to have, since it was his favourite food to eat at home. The Delhi Capitals skipper went on to say that it motivated him to do better in matches and played a role in his ability to score a mountain of runs till date. He added that he used to look forward to performing in matches so that he could get to eat burgers and pizzas. Interestingly, when asked to pick between cricket and football, Iyer chose the latter without any hesitation.

Shreyas Iyer stats

Recently, Shreyas Iyer had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer stats on that tour reads - 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33. Shreyas Iyer will be captaining the Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the IPL that is supposed to start from April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHREYAS IYER TWITTER