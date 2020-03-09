'Well Done Sophie', Fans Hail Molineux After She Gives Her WC Medal To A Special Fan

Sophie Molineux was all smiles after Australia's emphatic 85-run win over India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Not only did the Aussies win their record fifth T20 World Cup but also retained their title successfully. Molineux picked just one wicket but it happened to be that of dynamic opener Smriti Mandhana as the Indian eves were reduced to 18/3 in their stiff chase of 185. However, what she did post the Aussies had lifted the trophy went on to win everyone's hearts.

Sophie Molineux's heart-winning gesture

After the Australian eves had lifted the world title and while the trophy celebrations continued during the victory lap, the left-arm spinner gifted her World Cup winner's medal to a specially-abled fan who was very happy with the Aussie cricketer's kind gesture. The video was posted by the T20 World Cup on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

What an amazing gesture by Sophie Molineux ❤️



Australia, winners on and off the field 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XBLGLiR2bi — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Even the fans came forward to salute Molineux for this wonderful gesture.

This is pure class. Well done, Sophie — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 8, 2020

Great gesture, a memory that fan will never forget. — Kevin Collins (@KevinKpcollins) March 8, 2020

@SophieMolineux1 that was pure class, congratulations, you are a champion. — Karen Smith (@harbajahn) March 8, 2020

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

