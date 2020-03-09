Jonty Rhodes Reveals The Real Reason Why He Was Not Made India's Fielding Coach; Details

Jonty Rhodes recently revealed why he was rejected for the position of Team India's fielding coach. After India's heartbreaking exit in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand at Manchester last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent out fresh applications for various coaching positions which included bowling, batting, fielding and that of head coach as well. Ravi Shastri retained his position of the head coach while Vikram Rathour piped Sanjay Bangar to become the batting coach. However, here's the reason why Rhodes did not make the cut.

'No Thanks': Jonty Rhodes

While selecting the Indian team's fielding coach, the selection committee led by chief selector MSK Prasad had said that they did not see Jonty Rhodes fitting in there because the roles were far more for India A level and the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Nonetheless, the former Proteas star went on to say that the scenario was something else.

It so happened that a fan had asked the ex-world-class fielder why he did not become the fielder of the Indian Cricket team to which he replied that the selection committee had said 'No Thanks'. The role eventually went to R Sridhar.

Why you haven't become the Fielding coach for @BCCI Indian cricket team ????? — Aditya (Humanity First) (@adi290995) March 7, 2020

It was just a matter of time before the angry fans came forward and vented out their frustrations. Here are some of the reactions.

What a Shame. We're with you Rhodes. — Yash 🏏🌍 (@CricFreakYash) March 7, 2020

BCCI don't like best — Chrisvirat 🇮🇳 (@chris_virat) March 7, 2020

I hope you never apply for that job again... because they dont deserve you sir — Harsh (@harshjain_936) March 8, 2020

You deserve that place — Anirudh Subramanian 🇮🇳 (@Anirudh_vvs) March 7, 2020

Jonty Rhodes: A Remarkable fielder during his playing days

Jonty Rhodes made his debut in 1992 and bid adieu to the game in 2003. In his 11-year illustrious career, he played 52 Tests and 245 One Day Internationals for the Proteas. More than his batting or bowling, Rhodes was known for his athletic fielding. As per reports, he had effected the ninth-highest number of run-outs in ODI cricket of any fieldsman, with the third-highest success rate.

He called it a day after his participation in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 was cut short as he broke his hand while fielding against Kenya and could take no further part in the tournament. Nonetheless, South Africa had a forgettable campaign as they failed to progress beyond the group stages.

