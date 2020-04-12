On This Day In 2004, Brian Lara Scored An Unbeaten 400; Fans Hail 'extraordinary Knock'

Brian Lara has been one of the best as well as the finest batsmen to have represented West Indies at the highest level. Lara has represented the Caribbean team from 1990-2007 in 131 Test matches and 299 One Day Internationals and has been a part of many of his team's memorable wins. However, it was on this very day in 2004 that the 'Prince of Trinidad' became the first-ever batsman to register a score of 400 during a Test match against the Michael Vaughan-led English side.

That epic knock remains the highest individual score in the history of Test cricket to date.

READ: Kris Srikkanth on the similarity he sees between legendary Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

READ: Ben Stokes gets nostalgic after watching his famous & match-winning Ashes knock

Netizens hail the milestone on its 16th anniversary

On the 16th anniversary of that outstanding knock by Brian Charles Lara, the International Cricket Council (ICC) came forward to relive the magical moment on their official Twitter handle after which even the netizens came forward and hailed the southpaw's knock.

#OnThisDay in 2004, Brian Lara slammed a record-beating 400* against England in St John's 💥



It remains the highest-ever individual score in Tests.



An extraordinary knock by an extraordinary cricketer 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eDSj9RzxFq — ICC (@ICC) April 12, 2020

Best ever 👍 — Justin (@_carringbush) April 12, 2020

Brilliant knock played by the legend...@BrianLara ..🙌👏 — ashu 🇮🇳 (@ashutosh2369) April 12, 2020

Glad that he’s still the holder of that particular record! A great great batsman! — Swastika 🔴 (@_Swasteeka) April 12, 2020

Always treat to Watch the Lara Sir innings. It is a Legendary Innings @BrianLara — Chaitu (@RChaitanya1216) April 12, 2020

Greatest left handed batsman of all time,,living legend — sarthak singh (@jaatsarthak66) April 12, 2020

The match ended in a stalemate but England went on to win the four-match Test series 3-0. Meanwhile, Lara would lead West Indies to their maiden Champions Trophy title against the same opposition later that year. It was also the first time that the Calypso Boys had won a major title after a long wait of 25 years i.e. after the 1979 World Cup.

READ: Aakash Chopra says Sourav Ganguly's era is superior to MS Dhoni's, justifies his reason

READ: Sachin Tendulkar interacts with 12,000 doctors on sport injuries

(Image Courtesy: @ICC/Twitter)