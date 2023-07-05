Brian Lara Shuts Down England's 'spirit Of Cricket' Debate With No-nonsense Comment

The second Ashes 2023 Test match between England and Australia has created a lot of stir and is continuing to do so even after three days of its conclusion. On the final day of the game, Australia's Alex Carey executed a controversial run out to dismiss Jonny Bairstow. The incident took place after Bairstow ducked a delivery and set off the crease to talk to his partner, assuming the ball was dead. However, Carey seized the opportunity as he threw the ball at the stumps to remove the England batsman for 10 off 22 balls.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the 2nd Ashes Test by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series

Earlier, Australia defeated England in the 1st Test match by 2 wickets

The third Test is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 10 in Headingley

Brian Lara gives his take on Bairstow's stumping

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara is the latest individual to voice his opinion on Bairstow's contentious stumping by Carey in the 2nd Test. Lara took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from his playing days, where former England wicket-keeper Alec Stewart implements a similar tactic to dismiss him in an ODI game back in 1997. Another video shows Carey dismissing Bairstow in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

Lara uploaded the videos to share his stance and he also pointed out to the critics of the recent stumping that there was no problem with the spirit of the game, adding that in both instances if the batter was paying attention he would have stayed inside the crease and avoided the dismissal. Lara said that Carey's intention was to execute the stumping the minute the ball was in his gloves.



Controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal creates a stir in the cricketing world

Ever since the incident of Bairstow's stumping took place, several prominient names from England have come out and criticised the Australians. Their modus operandi, as always, has been to ignite the 'spirit of the game' debate, which in itself is very vague if compared to the actual laws of cricket. However, many sections of the cricketing fraternity have backed Carey over the stumping, citing several similar examples that have happened over the years.

Image: BCCI/AP