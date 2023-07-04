WATCH | Jonny Bairstow's Old Video Of Using Underhanded Tactics In County Match Goes Viral

Apart from Australia's victory in the second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test, the match was witness to a lot of major controversies. From Kevin Pietersen's comment on Nathan Lyon to the former Aussie bowler Glenn McGrath's jibe at the third umpire after Mitchell Starc's catch of Ben Duckett in the first innings, the list is very long. However, the major buzz on social media is due to the dismissal of the England batter Jonny Bairstow in the second innings.

3 things you need to know

Australia defeated England in the second Ashes 2023 Test by 43 runs

The English cricket team was bundled for a score of 327 runs in their second innings on Day 5

The Aussies also took a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2023 series

Jonny Bairstow's dismissal creates divide in the cricketing world

After the dismissal of English opener Ben Duckett for 83 runs off 112 balls, Jonny Bairstow came to the crease in his place. Though he was not able to last long at the pitch and was stumped on the last ball of the 52nd over. The Aussies started to celebrate whereas Bairstow was left stunned. He thought that it was the end of the over and left the crease early to have a chat with his captain.

Sensing the opportunity, Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit the stumps and stumped the right-handed English batsman. Jonny Bairstow also assumed the ball to be dead and was also out of the run of play. Though the decision was sent upstairs to the third umpire Marais Erasmus and at last Bairstow was given out and he had to walk back to the dressing room.

As soon as Jonny Bairstow departed the Lord's Cricket Ground unsounded with the chants of 'Same old Aussies, always cheating', and the English skipper Ben Stokes in the press conference also said that he would have been in the place of Pat Cummins he would have had taken the appeal back.

Old video of Jonny Bairstow goes viral following controversial dismissal

With the social media filled with buzz and news over English batter Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in second England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test match, an old video of him has gone viral on the internet. In the viral video footage, it can be easily seen that Bairstow is trying to use the same tactics to dismiss a batsman while playing county cricket.

Former umpire gives his verdict on Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal

Amidst the buzz over the controversy due to Jonny Bairstow's dismissal, former umpire Simon Taufel has also given his opinion on the matter. Taufel believes that the third umpire Marais Erasmus's decision was right, however, it was not liked by the English cricket team.

The right decision has been taken. They (England) didn't like it. For that ball to be considered dead after an over or even after delivery, both sides need not pay attention to it being in play. Obviously, the fielding side didn't do that.

The focus of the series will now shift to the third Test match all set to be played at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. The last time both the teams met at Headingley, the hosts got home by one wicket after a spectacular century by Ben Stokes. The team would like to repeat the same performance in the third Test as well.