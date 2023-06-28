Sachin Tendulkar Casually Meets 'keen Golfer' Brian Lara In London, Shares Images

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest cricketers of all time has been seen enjoying his time in London recently as the player met West Indies legend and former captain Brian Lara on the streets in the United Kingdom.

Sachin Tendulkar won the ICC ODI World Cup with Indiain 2011

Tendulkar has 34357 runs in his overall career (1989-2013)

Brian Lara made his last International cricket appearance in 2007

What did Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar do once they met?

The famous cricket legends met on the streets of London and Sachin went on to share a couple of pictures of themselves while strolling down the streets of London. They showcased a glimpse of their unplanned meeting to the fans. Sachin Tendulkar’s Instagram post read:

Casually bumped into another keen golfer today! 😂😂 @brianlaraofficial.

Two renowned cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, are regarded as two of the best batsmen in the game's history. With 34,457 runs in international cricket, Tendulkar retains the record, while Lara amassed 22,358 runs in his international career. Tendulkar and Lara both have multiple records that many fans see as unbreakable so far. The Master Blaster's amazing feat of scoring 100 hundred stands out as one of his most astounding achievements, while Lara remains the only batsman in Test cricket to have completed a quadruple century.

These two cricketing legends have shown a strong interest in golf in their post-cricket careers, frequently visiting the golf course and enjoying their life. They've even been seen playing pleasant rounds of golf together, as Tendulkar has posted a few times.

Despite saying their last goodbyes to their famous cricketing careers, Tendulkar and Lara, both in their 50s, continue to enthral people with their love of sports and passion to stay fit, as golf has become a way for them to engage in friendly rivalry and form bonds outside of the cricket pitch.

Tendulkar, renowned as the "God of Cricket," and Lara, noted for his graceful stroke play, have both made indelible marks on the world of cricket. Their performances on the pitch will live on forever, and their camaraderie on the golf course only helps to strengthen their bond.