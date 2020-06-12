IPL 2020 Can Be Organised With Only Indian Players, Reckons Chairman Brijesh Patel

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has said that the IPL 2020 can go ahead with only Indian players. As per reports, Patel is almost certain that the international flights might resume by September and October which will allow foreign players to join and if that does not happen then the Indian Premier League will be played only with the participation of Indian players.



'It's not that we can’t have it with only Indian players': Patel



While speaking to a daily publication, Brijesh Patel went on to say he reckons that by September-October international travel would have started and preferably they would want the participation of the international cricketers but at the same time, it is not that they cannot have it with only Indian players.



The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. However, the event had been suspended owing to the pandemic.

IPL 2020 set to be 'TV-only', earmarked for September-October window: Report



According to multiple media reports, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal recently stated that the board is set to host the IPL 2020, but is awaiting the ICC's decision of the T20 World Cup taking place during the same window. The official also stated that the tournament could take place in India or outside of it as well entirely or divided into two legs as in the case of the IPL 2014.



Sourav Ganguly hints at the commencement of IPL 2020



On Thursday, it was learned that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind closed doors as well.

The letter further read that the fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors, and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. It also said that recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's tournament. So, they are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

