Broadcaster Reveals Hardik Pandya As Captain Even Before BCCI's Decision On Rohit Sharma

Star Sports, the official broadcaster for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, unveiled Hardik Pandya as Team India's new captain even before BCCI's decision on Rohit Sharma's future. India are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODI games against Sri Lanka in January 2023. Ahead of the clash between the Asian giants, Star Sports launched an ad campaign, in which Hardik has been portrayed as the Indian captain.

The advertisement shows Hardik on the poster for the series with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka. The selection committee is yet to announce the squad for the bilateral contest but the advertisement that was released after the conclusion of the Test series against Bangladesh might have confirmed Hardik as the new white-ball captain of Team India. "@hardikpandya7 is ready to kick-start the New Year with a bang against the Asian T20I Champions," the caption read.

Will Hardik replace Rohit as captain?

The now-sacked Chetan Sharma-led selection committee had appointed Hardik as the captain for a T20I series against New Zealand in November after India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Calls were being made by fans and experts to permanently remove Rohit Sharma as the captain in white-ball formats and appoint Hardik in his place.

However, no decision was taken in this regard by the BCCI. But the new advertisement may have confirmed Hardik as the new captain even before the official announcement.

Hardik led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title win earlier this year. He also helped India win a T20I series against Ireland in July. Hardik has gained a lot of experience as a captain in the past nine months and could be the best-suited player to replace Rohit, under whose leadership India failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

