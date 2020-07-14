Broad's Return For 2nd Test Uncertain; Silverwood Says 'everything Will Be Considered'

England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests Stuart Broad expressed disappointment after not being picked up for the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton and revealed that he was 'frustrated and gutted' by his exclusion. However, uncertainty looms over Broad's return to the playing XI for the second Test even though England eye redemption after losing the series opener to the Men in Maroon. Jofra Archer, who was picked ahead of Broad for the first Test, picked just three wickets in the game and looked troubling to the batsmen only in the fourth innings of the game.

'Nothing is a given...'

England's coach Chris Silverwood refused to divulge into details of if Broad will return to England's XI for the next game. Instead, Silverwood said that 'nothing was a given' in the side and that cricketers were playing for their spots. Silverwood acknowledged that their bowlers might have gone stiff after the first game but reckoned that they had 'come through well' after checking on them. The England coach also said that the bowlers will be put to test in the nets and will be evaluated after.

"Nothing is a given in this team, as we have seen, and people will be playing for their spots. Everything will be considered." "We have one or two stiff bodies, as you can imagine," Silverwood said. "I have been down to see the guys already but they all seem to have come through well. "I mean, we will probably know more after training tomorrow. We will put them through their paces and see where they are at."

Broad reacts to his exclusion

After the exclusion of Stuart Broad raised eyebrows, the 34-year-old has broken his silence on the issue. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stuart Broad revealed how he felt after being dropped from the team. The pacer revealed that he found out about the news of his exclusion at 6 pm the night of the game. The pacer revealed that England captain Ben Stokes revealed that they’ll be going for extra pace for the first match of the England vs West Indies series. Stuart Broad then revealed after hearing the news, he sought clarification regarding his future and that he was given pretty positive feedback on the same by chief selector Ed Smith.

The England fast bowler also went on to reveal that he talked to Ed Smith as well, who’s the national selector. Broad revealed that the trio of Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood was picked particularly for this pitch. The bowler also shared how he felt about the exclusion. Stuart Broad said that while he’s not an emotional person, he has found the last couple of days to be quite tough. He said that it would be an understatement to say that he’s disappointed.

