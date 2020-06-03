BTC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Quick links:
Bengal Tigers CC will take on Empire CC in the league game of the Finnish Premier T20 League 2020 on Wednesday, June 3. The BTC vs ECC Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The BTC vs ECC Dream11 match will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is our BTC vs ECC Dream11 Team and BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of BTC vs ECC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best BTC vs ECC Dream11 live match results.
Coming to the weather, mostly cloudy skies have been forecasted for the evening with the temperature expected to be around 11° Celsius along with 54% humidity. The pitch supported the teams who batted first in previous matches played here so far in this tournament. The average first innings score here is 137.
Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi
Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Chandra Sehkhar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley
Let's take a look at the BTC vs ECC playing XIs -
Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Sowgat Kundu, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddun Al-Belal, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.
Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Muhammad Imran, Zeerak Ijaz, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.
Here's our BTC vs ECC Dream11 top picks for the BTC vs ECC Dream11 match -
Nurul Huda
Tonmoy Saha
Amjad Sher
Raaz Muhammad
Mahesh Tambe
Vanraaj Padhaal
Here is the BTC vs ECC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:
Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Imrul Abedin
Batsmen: Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher (Vice-Captain), Raaz Muhammad
Bowlers: Tonmoy Saha, Abdul Ghafar, Tonmoy Saha, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi
All-rounders: Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mahesh Tambe (Captain)
Bengal Tigers CC start off as favourites to win the BTC vs ECC live match as per our BTC vs ECC match prediction and BTC vs ECC Dream11 team.