BTC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Bengal Tigers CC will take on Empire CC in the league game of the Finnish Premier T20 League 2020 on Wednesday, June 3. The BTC vs ECC Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The BTC vs ECC Dream11 match will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is our BTC vs ECC Dream11 Team and BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of BTC vs ECC Dream11 Top Picks and bring you the best BTC vs ECC Dream11 live match results.

BTC vs ECC Dream11 pitch and weather report

Coming to the weather, mostly cloudy skies have been forecasted for the evening with the temperature expected to be around 11° Celsius along with 54% humidity. The pitch supported the teams who batted first in previous matches played here so far in this tournament. The average first innings score here is 137.

Squads for BTC vs ECC Dream11 team

Bengal Tiger CC

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha, Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Empire CC

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Muhammad Imran, Richard Savage, Chandra Sehkhar, Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Jo Hadley

BTC vs ECC Dream 11 prediction: BTC vs ECC playing XI

Let's take a look at the BTC vs ECC playing XIs -

BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Tigers CC

Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Sowgat Kundu, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Shahed Alam, Mohiuddun Al-Belal, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.

BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Empire CC

Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Muhammad Imran, Zeerak Ijaz, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

BTC vs ECC Dream11 top picks

Here's our BTC vs ECC Dream11 top picks for the BTC vs ECC Dream11 match -

Nurul Huda

Tonmoy Saha

Amjad Sher

Raaz Muhammad

Mahesh Tambe

Vanraaj Padhaal

BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: BTC vs ECC Dream11 Team

Here is the BTC vs ECC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Imrul Abedin

Batsmen: Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher (Vice-Captain), Raaz Muhammad

Bowlers: Tonmoy Saha, Abdul Ghafar, Tonmoy Saha, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

All-rounders: Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mahesh Tambe (Captain)

BTC vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: BTC vs ECC match prediction

Bengal Tigers CC start off as favourites to win the BTC vs ECC live match as per our BTC vs ECC match prediction and BTC vs ECC Dream11 team.

Note: Please note that the above BTC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, BTC vs ECC Dream11 team and BTC vs ECC Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The BTC vs ECC Dream11 team and BTC vs ECC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

