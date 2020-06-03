MS Dhoni Rides Bike Amidst Cloudy Skies In Ranchi, Wife Sakshi Shoots Video: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has usually maintained a low profile when it comes to his private life. But on Tuesday, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni gave fans a glimpse of her famous cricketer husband and their daughter Ziva riding a bike inside their farmhouse in Ranchi with cloudy skies overhead. The MS Dhoni house in Ranchi is a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni shares video of Ziva Dhoni's a bike ride

In the latest video, MS Dhoni's wife can be seen trying to spot thunder and lightning amidst the pleasant weather. As the video continues, MS Dhoni can be seen riding his bike, making their daughter Ziva sit in front. In the video, Sakshi can be heard explaining to her daughter why she thinks it won't rain despite heavy clouds.

Sakshi Dhoni also revealed that when she was a child, she used to be very scared of thunder and lightning but Ziva tells her that she isn't afraid of lightning. Sakshi then went onto post the video on her Instagram handle, which lasts more than 10 minutes.

MS Dhoni bikes collection

The CSK skipper is known for his love for motorcycles and has numerous bikes at his disposal. Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a photo of the MS Dhoni bikes museum on her Instagram story. The MS Dhoni bikes collection will surely be a dream for most bike lovers. Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy are amongst the many bikes which MS Dhoni reportedly owns.

Sakshi Dhoni makes debut on Instagram live chat

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni, on Sunday, made her debut on Instagram live courtesy a chat with the Chennai Super Kings' official (CSK) handle. The entire conversation revolved around various things related to MS Dhoni. Sakshi Dhoni also revealed how she met MS Dhoni for the first time and what was his first impression of the star wicket-keeper batsman. During the chat, Sakshi Dhoni also stated that her husband is even sleep-talking about PUBG nowadays.

MS Dhoni comeback takes a backseat

The CSK recently set foot on-field during the team's IPL training camp before it was called off due to COVID-19. Dhoni last match was during the semi-final loss against New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019. With the IPL season postponed due to COVID-19, MS Dhoni's comeback has now taken a backseat. Overall, MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament started in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

(IMAGE: SAKSHI DHONI INSTAGRAM)