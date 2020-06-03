Mahesh Babu Names 3 Favourite Cricketers, Excludes SRH Captain David Warner From It

Indian film actor Mahesh Babu recently revealed his favourite Indian cricketers and came out with his verdict of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner's dance performance to his hit song Mind Block. Mahesh Babu is known to be a huge cricket fan and was also present at Wankhede Stadium during the 2011 World Cup final when he witnessed the match-winning six hit by MS Dhoni.

Also Read: David Warner Uses Mahesh Babu's Song Creatively For Shadow Batting; Watch Video

Mahesh Babu picks Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketers

During the Q&A session, Mahesh Babu was bombarded with questions related to cricket. In response to one fan question, the Telugu star named former and current Team India skipper MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as his two favourite cricketers. He also mentioned Sachin Tendulkar's name, calling him his 'all-time favourite'.

Also Read: David Warner Grooves To Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Mahesh Babu reacts to SRH skipper David Warner's TikTok performance

Mahesh Babu is known for his performances in Telugu films and the actor recently took to his Instagram account to have an interactive session with his fans and followers while sitting at home during COVID-19. During the Instagram Live session, Mahesh Babu was asked by one of his fans about David Warner 's performance on his song. The actor replied by saying that it was simply awesome.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Utilized Me To Outsmart Sachin Tendulkar In IPL 2010 Final: Shadab Jakati

The recent David Warner TikTok video featured the Australian cricketer performing on the South Indian track with his wife Candice, which went viral on the internet. Apart from dancing to the Mahesh Babu song, the cricketer posted a video on TikTok where he could be seen enacting a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s superhit South Indian movie Pokiri, that was released back in 2006.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid's Old Pic Posted By ICC, Fans Get Nostalgic

David Warner awaits SRH return

While David Warner continues to entertain fans on TikTok debut, he would be hoping to lead SRH in the Indian Premier League if the tournament does takes place in near future. Warner was set to represent SRH in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the BCCI last month decided to postpone the T20 league due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

David Warner has so far featured in 126 matches in the IPL in which he has managed to score a total of 4,706 runs with an average of 43.17. Warner has four IPL centuries to his name and had led SRH to their only IPL title till date, back in 2016.

(IMAGE: MAHESH BABU / ICC/ INSTAGRAM)