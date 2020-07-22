BTC Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Game Info

Bengal Tigers CC will be up against Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League T20 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Bengal Tigers CC are 5th on the points table with 5 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 games out of the 7 played in the tournament so far (Losses 4, Draws 1).

Bengal Tigers CC lost against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in their last game. As for Greater Helsinki CC, they are on the last spot of the Finnish Premier League T20 points table. They have found success in only one game in the tournament so far (Losses 6). Greater Helsinki CC lost against FPC in their last match.

The BTC vs GHC live match will commence on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction, BTC vs GHC top picks and BTC vs GHC Dream11 team.

BTC vs GHC Dream11 team

BTC vs GHC dream11 top picks

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (Captain) Mehran Amin (Vice-captain) Habib Al-Amin Abdullah Attiqe Asad Ijaz Ghulfam Nazir

BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Full squads

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC)

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

BTC vs GHC Dream11 Prediction: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC)

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction: BTC vs GHC playing 11

Bengal Tigers CC : Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction

Our BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction is that Bengal Tigers CC will win this game.

Note: The BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction, BTC vs GHC Dream11 top picks and BTC vs GHC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BTC vs GHC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook)