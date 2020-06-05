MTB Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

MT Bulls will face Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the inaugural match of the Vanuatu T10 League this week. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can play the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction, the MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks and MTB vs MFE Dream11 team.

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team

MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks

Clement Tommy (Captain) Philip Tsione (Vice-captain) Andrew Mansale Patrick Matautaava Joshua Rasu Simpson Obed

Squads for the MTB vs MFE Dream11 team

MTB vs MFE Dream11: MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki

MTB vs MFE Dream11: Mighty Efate Panthers full squad

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers Predicted XI

Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem

MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction

Our MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction is that MT Bulls Panthers will win this game.

Note: The MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction, MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks and MTB vs MFE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.