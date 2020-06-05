MFE Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team And Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) is all set to clash against Ifira Sharks (IS) in the 8th match of Vanuatu T10 League on Saturday at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MFE vs IS Dream11 match will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 9:30 AM IST.

Fans can play the MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction, the MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks and MFE Vs IS Dream11 team.

Also Read: Ex-KKR CEO Claims Eoin Morgan Was 'protected' From Wasim Akram's Bowling In IPL 2012

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 team preview

Mighty Efate Panthers have started on a strong note and lead the points table midway through the tournament. The Panthers have won three of their four matches so far in the tournament and are touted as favourites to go all the way and lift the title. The Ifira Sharks, on the other hand, have won two of their four encounters in the Vanuatu T10 League and will look to maintain their position and qualify for the finals. The Panthers won the last match between the two sides by a whopping 30 runs, restricting the Sharks to 69 in their chase of 100.

Also Read: IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Here’s the full T10 Blast schedule in Indian Standard Time. #VANUATUT10LEAGUE #T10LEAGUE # pic.twitter.com/DOsGa129Fr — VANUATU T10 LEAGUE (@VANUATUT10LEAGE) May 19, 2020

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 squads

MFE vs IS Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers predicted playing XI

Joshua Rasu (C), Jarryd Allan(wk), Kendy Kenneth, Wesley Viraliuliu, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, McMillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Tony Tamata, Shem Sala.

MFE vs IS Dream11 team: Ifira Sharks predicted playing XI

Apollinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen.

Also Read: ICC Makes Fans Miss MS Dhoni More With Latest Post With Throwback Photo Of CSK Captain

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan, McMillan Markia, Bethan Moli,

Jarryd Allan, McMillan Markia, Bethan Moli, Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot

Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot All-rounders: Simpson Obed, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy

Simpson Obed, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy Bowlers: Wesley Vira, Tony Tamata, Apollinaire Stephen

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks for Captain: Joshua Rasu, Simpson Obed

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks for Vice-Captain: Wesley Vira, Vince Vira

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction

As per our MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction, Mighty Efate Panthers are favourites to win the match.

Also Read: Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

Note: The MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction, MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks and MFE vs IS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction and MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.