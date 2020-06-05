MFE Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team And Vanuatu T10 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) is all set to clash against Ifira Sharks (IS) in the 8th match of Vanuatu T10 League on Saturday at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MFE vs IS Dream11 match will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 9:30 AM IST.
Mighty Efate Panthers have started on a strong note and lead the points table midway through the tournament. The Panthers have won three of their four matches so far in the tournament and are touted as favourites to go all the way and lift the title. The Ifira Sharks, on the other hand, have won two of their four encounters in the Vanuatu T10 League and will look to maintain their position and qualify for the finals. The Panthers won the last match between the two sides by a whopping 30 runs, restricting the Sharks to 69 in their chase of 100.
Here’s the full T10 Blast schedule in Indian Standard Time. #VANUATUT10LEAGUE #T10LEAGUE # pic.twitter.com/DOsGa129Fr— VANUATU T10 LEAGUE (@VANUATUT10LEAGE) May 19, 2020
