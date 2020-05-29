MTB Vs IS Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch And Weather Report For Vanuatu T10 League Game

MT Bulls will face Ifira Sharks on Saturday in the Vanuatu T10 League tournament. Here are the MTB vs IS live streaming details, MTB vs IS live telecast in India, MTB vs IS live match details and MTB vs IS live scores.

MTB vs IS live streaming: About Vanautu T10 League

The Vanuatu T10 League is 1st ever live cricket during the global COVID-19 pandemic and the tournament features only three teams participating in the tournament, which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers.

MTB vs IS live streaming: MTB vs IS live match weather report

According to Accuweather report, the MTB vs IS live match will be played without interruptions as the weather is expected to be sunny with no rain interference in the entire game

Here’s the full T10 Blast schedule in Indian Standard Time. #VANUATUT10LEAGUE #T10LEAGUE # pic.twitter.com/DOsGa129Fr — VANUATU T10 LEAGUE (@VANUATUT10LEAGE) May 19, 2020

MTB vs IS live streaming: Where to watch MTB vs IS live telecast in India?

The MTB vs IS live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the match by logging on to Rooter in India to watch each ball of the MTB vs IS live match. The MTB vs IS live streaming of the match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on May 30th. For the MTB vs IS live scores and MTB vs IS live match details, fans can also view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

MTB vs IS live streaming: Squads for for MTB vs IS live match

MTB vs IS full squad: MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

MTB vs IS full squad: Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Michael Avcock, Obed Yoseph.

MTB vs IS playing XI for MTB vs IS live match

MTB vs IS playing XI: MT Bulls:

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

MTB vs IS playing XI: Ifira Sharks

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

(IMAGE: VANUATU CRICKET / TWITTER)