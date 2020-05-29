MFE Vs IS Live Streaming Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Mighty Efate Panthers will face Ifira Sharks at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the Vanuatu T10 League this weekend. Here are the details regarding MFE vs IS live streaming, Vanuatu T10 League, MFE vs IS live streaming in India, MFE vs IS live match details and where to catch the MFE Vs IS live scores and MFE Vs IS live telecast in India.

MFE vs IS live streaming: Details about Vanuatu T10 league

The Vanuatu T10 League features only three teams that are currently battling each other to be crowned champions. The three teams in the competition are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MFE vs IS live match will be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval.

MFE Vs IS live streaming: Weather report for MFE Vs IS match

According to AccuWeather, the MFE Vs IS match will be played under sunny skies with little chance of rain.

MFE vs IS live streaming: Where to watch MFE vs IS live telecast in India

There will be no MFE vs IS live telecast in India as the Vanuatu T10 league has not signed up with any Indian channels. For MFE vs IS live streaming, fans can logon to the Rooter’s app to watch each ball of the MFE vs IS live telecast in India. The MFE vs IS live match will begin on May 30 at 7:30 am IST. For the MFE vs IS live streaming and MFE vs IS live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of Vanuatu cricket.

MFE vs IS live streaming: MFE vs IS Full Squads

MFE vs IS Full Squads: Mighty Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

MFE vs IS full squad: Ifira Sharks

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

MFE vs IS live scores: MFE vs IS live match playing XI

MFE vs IS live scores: Mighty Efate Panthers live match playing XI

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, Kendy Kenneth, McMillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

MFE vs IS live scores: Ifira Sharks live match playing XI

Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Michael Avcock, Obed Yoseph.

(IMAGE: VANUATU CRICKET / TWITTER)