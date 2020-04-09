CAC Member Madan Lal Rejects Shoaib Akhtar's Proposed Bilateral Series To Raise COVID Fund

Following legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, member of the current Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) Madan Lal also rejected Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of having a bilateral cricket series between Indian and Pakistan in an attempt to raise relief fund for the Coronavirus pandemic. A former cricketer himself and part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Lal added that such decisions are made by the government after taking everything into consideration and not Shoaib Akhtar.

"Even before also, it was up to the Indian government to take a decision and only after that the BCCI would decide whether they would play against Pakistan or not," Madan Lal added. The last bilateral series was between the neighbouring countries was played in on 25 December 2012 -6 January 2013 when Pakistan had toured India.

Akhtar proposes bilateral series, seeks India's help

The former Pakistan speedster had proposed a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan at a neutral venue like Dubai and suggested that players can be flown out of the city in chartered planes. Akhtar also sought India's help and requested the neighbouring country for supply of 10,000 ventilators to aid Pakistan's crippled medical infrastructure. He added that "Pakistan will remember this gesture forever."

Former India skipper Kapil Dev had earlier rejected Akhtar's proposal and stated that India already has enough money and a cricket match would be putting the lives of cricketers at stake. He also said that India currently has enough money as many members from the Indian sporting fraternity have made donations towards the battle against coronavirus. He cited the example of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who recently donated a sum of ₹51 crore to the Indian government.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan currently has 4,263 cases. On the other hand, India has 5,734 cases as per the most recent bulletin by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

