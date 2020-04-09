Shoaib Akhtar's Indo-Pak Charity Match Idea Pointless As India Has Enough Money: Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev recently slammed Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of organising an ODI series between India and Pakistan in order to raise funds against the coronavirus pandemic. Kapil Dev said that India already has enough money and a cricket match would be putting the lives of cricketers at stake. Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel and uploaded a video stating how a 3-match ODI series between India and Pakistan will raise enough funds for both countries to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Reckons There Should Be An Indo-Pak Series To Raise Funds For Coronavirus

Kapil Dev discards Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal

In an interview with ABP News, Kapil Dev said that Shoaib Akhtar is entitled to his opinion. He also said that India currently has enough money as many members from the Indian sporting fraternity have made donations towards the battle against coronavirus. He cited the example of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who recently donated a sum of ₹51 crore to the Indian government.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Requests India To Provide 10,000 Ventilators For Struggling Pakistan against Coronavirus

While speaking about the coronavirus outbreak across India, Kapil Dev said that the primary focus of the nation right now is to save lives and help those who are struggling for food amid the nationwide lockdown. He added that cricket should not be organised for at least the next five to six months. The former all-rounder described the game as “not bigger than the country”, thus further emphasizing the importance of helping poor and hospital staff.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For Coronavirus Relief

Kapil Dev on India lockdown

A few weeks ago, Kapil Dev urged his fellow Indian citizens to honour the nationwide lockdown by staying indoors. He said that with lockdown in effect, this is the best time to spend time and interact with family members.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, Calls Them 'huge Pillars Of Support' against Coronavirus

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh Face More Backlash After Defending Donation for Coronavirus To Shahid Afridi's Foundation