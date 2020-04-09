Sourav Ganguly To Fully Sponsor Treatment Of Hospitalized Childhood Coach Ashok Mustafi

Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s first coach Ashok Mustafi has been hospitalized in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly has also taken the responsibility of covering all the finances of the treatment. The 47-year-old got the news on Sunday early morning from his friend Sanjay Das, who was also a student of Mustafi.

Sourav Ganguly's first coach hospitalized

Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Das are close friends who used to practice under Mustafi in their childhood at the Dukhiram Coaching Centre. Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey began after holding the hands of his first coach. This centre was once called the lighthouse of Bengal cricket for the number of talented cricketers it produced.

Around 20 cricketers have gone on to play Ranji Trophy under the watchful eyes of Mustafi. Even Sourav Ganguly started his career at the same centre. According to Sangbad Pratidin, Sanjay Das said that Mustafi is the Ramakant Achrekar of Bengal cricket and added that his contribution to cricket has been immense. Ramakant Achrekar had coached the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in the past, being largely responsible for many Mumbai players going to play in India's top domestic competitions and for India in international cricket as well.

The BCCI President's childhood coach was suffering from old age problems for quite some time now. On Saturday night, his physical condition deteriorated to a great extent. Mustafi stays alone in his Salt Lake residence even as his beloved daughter is in England. The veteran was admitted to a private hospital at EM Bypass and he was put to ventilation.

As soon as Sourav Ganguly got to know about his coach's illness, he came forward and made all the arrangements. He also called up the hospital and informed about his availability in case of any emergency. Sourav Ganguly's is renowned for his generous nature. The BCCI President has time and again come forward and helped several causes with utmost generosity.

