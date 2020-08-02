Omar Abdullah Slams IPL Over Sponsor Vivo; Calls Those Who Threw Away Chinese TVs 'idiots'

The 13th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates and interestingly, the title sponsor of the cash-rich tournament — Chinese smartphone giant Vivo — has been retained.

That caught the attention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who observed that Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of IPL even as Indians are told to boycott Chinese products. Ever since the deadly Galwan faceoff between Indian and Chinese militaries that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the chorus to boycott Chinese products have grown louder and louder, even from sections of the ruling dispensation.

In a sarcastic take, Abdullah said he "feels bad for those idiots" who threw their Chinese-made TVs off their balconies "only to see this happen", referring to the viral video of Surat residents throwing off an LCD TV manufactured in China in front of journalists to express their anger against the neighbouring country.

"It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising," wrote Omar on Twitter.

Vivo has been the title sponsor of IPL since 2016 and has retained the rights till 2022. IPL Governing Council has allowed Vivo to remain on board, despite internal divisions.

IPL to begin on Sept 19

With the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed, the 13th edition of IPL is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

