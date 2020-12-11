Cameron Green Hit By Jasprit Bumrah 'the Batsman' On The Head, In Doubt For 1st Test?

The 2nd Practice match between Australia A and India is currently underway, as the Indian team continues to prepare for the India vs Australia 2020 Test series. Notably, instead of the red ball, the practice match is being played with the pink ball, with the first Test match at Adelaide set to be a Day-Night affair as well. It was the Indian team that batted first, as they were bowled out for 194. It was Jasprit Bumrah who was the unlikely top scorer with an unbeaten 57 ball 55, with the fast bowler also making headlines after hitting batsman Cameron Green on the head during his innings.

Australia A vs India live update: What happened to Cameron Green?

The matchup between Jasprit Bumrah and Cameron Green ended up with both the cricketers getting knocked on the head. The first incident occurred during the 44th over, when Jasprit Bumrah took a blow on the helmet from a Cameron Green delivery while batting. However, after the mandatory concussion tests, the fast bowler was allowed to continue, as he went on to make his highest score in professional cricket. A couple of overs later though it was Cameron Green who suffered from an injury scare, with the bowler getting smacked on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah shot.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of the first innings, as Cameron Green was bowling his seventh over of the day. Jasprit Bumrah smacked a short delivery straight towards the all-rounder, with the Australian attempting to catch the ball. However, Cameron Green was caught by surprise with the pace of the delivery, as the 21-year-old failed to get his hands towards the ball, with the ball hitting the cricketer on the head.

Here’s the latest Cameron Green injury update

Although Green seemed to be alert and conscious after the blow, he soon left the field after the incident. As pointed out by journalist Andrew Ramsey, the cricketer was substituted out of the Australia A vs India live match, with youngster Pat Rowe coming in as a concussion substitute. The journalist explained further that the cricketer will be observed by the Cricket Australia medical staff, with the next Cameron Green injury update to come tomorrow.

Green is being monitored by Cricket Australia medical staff and an update on his condition will come tomorrow — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) December 11, 2020

If the cricketer fails to recover from his injury, he will likely miss the first Test of the India vs Australia 2020 series. The Test is scheduled to begin from December 17 and will take place at the Adelaide Oval. Cameron Green has been in great form recently and even notched up a century in the first practice match between the two sides. The all-rounder was widely expected to be part of the playing 11 as a seam-bowling all-rounder, with the 21-year-old’s participation now in doubt due to concussion concerns.

Image Credits: Cricket Australia Twitter

