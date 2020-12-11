Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Test Series Vs Australia? NCA's Test Report Yet To Arrive

The issue of Rohit Sharma’s fitness is one that has been plaguing Indian cricket for some time now. Ever since the opening batsman injured his hamstring during Dream11 IPL 2020, speculation has been rife about whether the 33-year-old will be fit to feature in Australia vs India Test series. In light of the situation, many fans have taken to social media to search for the latest Rohit Sharma fitness update, as they sweat on the star batsman’s availability.

Is Rohit Sharma playing in Test series for India?

Whether Rohit Sharma makes the Team India squad for Tests or not is likely to be clearer by Friday. The batsman is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and the body will submit its final assessment on the player’s fitness on Friday. If the NCA provides a positive Rohit Sharma fitness update, the BCCI will then have to figure out how to get the player in Australia in time for the Test series. Irrespective of whether the opener is passed fir or not, it is highly unlikely that the explosive batsman will be part of the Team India squad for Tests for the first two matches.

According to Australian regulations, Rohit Sharma will have to spend 14 days in quarantine before he can enter the team bubble. Even then, the player may take some more time before he can be fit to feature in Australia vs India Test series. In the event that Rohit Sharma is passed fit and flies as soon as possible to Australia, the batsman will likely be part of the side that plays the 3rd match of Australia vs India Test series from January 7.

Latest Rohit Sharma fitness test result revealed

However, the latest media reports covering the Rohit Sharma fitness updates suggest that the batsman has passed his fitness test in Bengaluru. A report by ANI claimed the cricketer has been declared fit by physios at the NCA and has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that has plagued him in recent weeks. Citing sources, ANI said that the batsman is ready to play international cricket, with the future course of action to be decided by the BCCI and the selection committee.

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Qe6hbff8Mm pic.twitter.com/y8qdg1Vvtw — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 11, 2020

After earlier excluding Rohit Sharma from Australia vs India Test series, the BCCI had communicated that the batsman's availability for the tour will depend on his fitness levels. If passed fit, the Australia tour will be Rohit Sharma’s first stint as Test opener in the country. The batsman will slot straight into the starting 11 and will be expected to play a crucial role, particularly in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Image Credits: PTI

