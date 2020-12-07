Cameron Green Set For Test Debut Against India With Century In Warmup Match: WATCH

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green recently made his ODI debut during the third match against India on December 2. The cricketer was originally slated to represent his national side in the subsequent T20I series as well, however, he was later released from the squad and is currently taking part for Australia A in the ongoing tour game against India A. The bowling all-rounder immediately made an impact, albeit with a bat, and gave the Australian team management something to think about ahead of the high-profile Test series against India.

Cameron Green plunders counter-attacking ton, likely to make Test debut against India

On Day 2 of the ongoing three-day tour game between India A and Australia A, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian side declared at 247-9. Cameron Green arrived to the crease with Australia in trouble at 60-3. While their situation worsened at 98-5, Green remained unfazed at his end as he later formed a 104-run stand with Test captain Tim Paine.

The 21-year-old all-rounder batted with grit and intent as he overcame the Indian fast bowling and spin challenge, as posed by Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin. At stumps on Day 2, he remained unbeaten on 114 from just 173 balls and helped his side to reach 286-8. Here is a look at the highlights of Cameron Green’s epic knock against India A.

AUS A vs IND A live: Highlights from Day 2, watch video

Apparently, the match was witnessed in close quarters by some Australian selectors as well. As per a report by cricket.com.au, Cameron Green has done enough to earn a national call-up for Australia’s upcoming Adelaide Test against India, scheduled to launch from December 17 onwards. Green is already included in the Australian 17-man squad and the final discussions have reportedly begun within the team management for selecting their playing XI.

Two Aussie selectors didn't even need to hang around to see Cam Green's milestone moment in Sydney today. As @ARamseyCricket writes, it seems they've seen enough to make their call either way ahead of the first Vodafone Test: https://t.co/1zGP88444g #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/ub8hYNtQK9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

Australia squad for India 2020 Test series

Here is a look at the entire Australia squad for India 2020 four-match Test series.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Australia A vs India live streaming details

The AUS A vs IND A live game is made available for television audience in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For Australia A vs India live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV and cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs IND A live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

