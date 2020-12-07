ICC Slammed On Twitter For Tweet On R Ashwin Wearing Cap While Bowling

Australia A found themselves on top at the end of Day 2 with a lead of 39 runs over the visiting India A side. Earlier, India A skipper and Virat Kohli’s Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane extended his overnight score from 108 to 117* and declared the Indian innings at 247-9. Later, Cameron Green took command of Australia A batting en route to scoring a brisk 114 against the Indian bowlers.

Australia A vs India live update: Scorecard after Stumps on Day 2

End of Day 2: Australia A 286/8 at stumps after the Indians declare at 247/9.



3️⃣ wickets for Umesh Yadav and 2️⃣ wickets each for Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/YfsyA2UTN1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2020

ICC trolled on Twitter after tweeting on Australia A vs India A three-day tour match

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) claimed two wickets for 58 runs from his 19 overs on Day 2. The seasoned campaigner accounted for the wickets of Marcus Harris and Nic Maddinson. Interestingly, there was a stage when the off-spinner was bowling with a cap on, thus making quite an unusual sight for cricketing fans the world over.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to cash in on the opportunity as they took to their social media accounts and shared a picture of a ‘capped’ R Ashwin in action against Australia A. In the description, ICC asked their fans and followers if anyone of them has ever seen a player bowling with his cap before. Apparently, fans decided to brutally mock the apex body for their question as they responded with many players (from men’s and women’s cricket) who are known for wearing caps while bowling. Here is a look at ICC’s post and some of the most hilarious and brutal fan reactions to the same.

Have you ever seen a player bowling in a cap before? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VxfZ4dQkxN — ICC (@ICC) December 7, 2020

Australian Greg Matthews bowled in a Test ! pic.twitter.com/cXgnQifVSz — Charlie Joe (@CharlieJoe4) December 7, 2020

Yes, The Most Successful Women ODI Spinner in the world "Sana Mir"🇵🇰@TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/x31KL2r5BR — ق ا س م (@chqasim1998) December 7, 2020

Geoffery Boycott used to bowl with the cap on. He also did so in a World Cup final at Lord's in 1979. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 7, 2020

I remember @juniorwaugh349 doing it occasionally 🤔🤔 — Logical Boy (@BoyLogical) December 7, 2020

Fawad Alam bowled with it on backwards pic.twitter.com/lFw8mKN4lg — Mancey (@slant6225) December 7, 2020

AUS A vs IND A live streaming details

The Australia A vs India live game is made available for television audience in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). For AUS A vs IND A live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV and cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs IND A live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

India vs Australia 2020 squad

India vs Australia 2020 squad of both sides for the upcoming Test series:

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

