England Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Having already clinched the series, England and Australia will face off in their 3rd and last T20I on September 8. Newly crowned T20 leaders England will play to keep their hard-won spot at the top and whitewash their arch-rivals to seal the series. Meanwhile, Australia will play to keep their dignity after losing two on the trot to the hosts. Having lost the first match by a slim margin of just two runs, Australia lost the second match and their No.1 ranking all in a day's work.

A concerning statistic is that Australia's last white-ball win in an away match against England came at the World Cup last year. Of their last 11 away games against England, Australia have won just that one. Even with Buttler - whose knocks of 44 and 77* have been instrumental - unavailable for selection for the last match, Dawid Malan is in fine form for England, and it seems that very little can stop him. Another senior player who might miss out is England captain Eoin Morgan. Though Morgan somehow managed to play in the last match, his dislocated finger may prompt him to sit out since the ODIs against Australia will be his next priority now.

For the visiting side, captain Finch seems to be the only constantly well-performing player, with some help in the bowling department from Ashton Agar. Much more will be needed to win this match, though. The focus will be on the Warner-Smith duo and the senior bowlers.

Squads available for ENG vs Australia 3rd T20I

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Eng vs Aus weather report and pitch conditions

For the ENG vs Australia 3rd T20I, the weather in Southampton according to AccuWeather is set to be humid and cloudy but most importantly, not rainy. The pitch will be the same one used in the previous two matches, offering something for bowlers and batsmen.

ENG vs Australia 3rd T20I: Eng vs Aus live streaming details

The England vs Australia 3rd T20I can be watched live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Eng vs Aus live streaming in India will be available on the Sony LIV app. The match is set to being at 10:30 pm IST from the Rose Bowl, Southampton the same ground where England have beaten Australia in both the previous T20Is.

