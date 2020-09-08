Eng Vs Aus 2020: England Players Go Wild After Series-clinching Win Over Australia

On the back of Jos Buttler’s batting heroics, England defeated Australia by six wickets at Southampton on Sunday, September 6. The win enabled the home side to pocket the three-match T20I series with a game to spare. The win evoked some wild celebrations by England players in their dressing room as several of their cricketers were seen dancing after the match.

ENG vs AUS 2020: Jos Buttler delivers knockout punch in second T20I

A fantastic performance from the lads to seal the series!#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/yyaQAHSdWB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2020

ENG vs AUS 2020: England cricket team celebrates win over Australia

Immediately after the match, several England players including Jason Roy, Mark Wood and ‘Player of the Match’ Jos Buttler himself were seen dancing in the players' room. Their win in the second T20I enabled them to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series over their arch-rivals Australia. The two teams will now clash in the third T20I on Tuesday, September 8 at the same venue.

Watch England cricket team dancing after ENG vs AUS 2020 second T20I

Called the penguin mate https://t.co/BniOtkLH5c — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 6, 2020

ENG vs AUS 2020: England cricket team in 2020 home season

England’s series win over Australia continues their unbeaten juggernaut in the ongoing English home season. Earlier, they defeated the visiting West Indies team 2-1 in a three-match Test series and later defeated Pakistan by a 1-0 margin. The three-match T20I series against Pakistan, however, ended in a 1-1 draw. The third T20I against Australia will be followed by three ODIs against the Aaron Finch-led side.

ENG vs AUS 2020 live streaming in India for third T20I

For ENG vs AUS live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony SIX SD and HD on Tuesday at 10:30 pm IST. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the England vs Australia 2020 series. Fans can also watch the ENG vs AUS live streaming in India on the Sony LIV app. For ENG vs AUS live scores and in-match highlights, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of England Cricket and Cricket Australia’s official social media handles. ENG vs AUS live streaming in India will also be available to JIO TV subscribers and Airtel TV users.

