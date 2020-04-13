Carlos Brathwaite Opens Up On Chris Gayle-like Treatment In India After World T20 2016 Win

Four years ago, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite became an overnight celebrity after he won his country their second T20 World Cup title. Carlos Brathwaite was on strike when his team needed 19 off the last over in the final in Kolkata, which was to be bowled by England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes, which prompted West Indian commentator Ian Bishop to famously scream 'Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name!'. The West Indies won their second World Cup title in four years.

Carlos Brathwaite reveals that he received adulation like Chris Gayle

Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes in the final over of the T20 World Cup turned him into an overnight celebrity in India. According to a report by IANS, Carlos Brathwaite was speaking to a Delhi-NCR based pet channel on Instagram when he mentioned his experiences in India. Brathwaite mentioned how during the World Cup, the all-rounder was recording Chris Gayle getting swarmed by fans. Ironically, after the World Cup when Carlos Brathwaite returned to India for the IPL, he received a very similar reception. Earlier that year, Brathwaite had scored himself a ₹4.2 crore contract with the Delhi Capitals.

Carlos Brathwaite stayed with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2016 and 2017 but he could not be of much benefit to the franchise. He scored less than 100 runs in the 10 matches he played for the Capitals. On the bowling front, he could only take 8 wickets. The Capitals released him and Carlos Brathwaite made his way to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team gave him four matches in 2018 and Brathwaite showed promise as he scored 75 runs in four matches with a high score of 43*. He also took five wickets. In 2019, he went over to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Over there, Brathwaite only got 2 matches where he scored 11 runs and took no wickets.

The Kolkata Knight Riders released Carlos Brathwaite ahead of IPL 2020 and no other team showed interest in the all-rounder. During his time on the Instagram channel, Brathwaite expressed that he would love to be a part of the IPL as a replacement player or a commentator. Brathwaite's teammate Chris Gayle continues to be a part of the Kings XI Punjab. After being surprisingly released by RCB in 2018, Chris Gayle was picked up by a faith-filled Kings XI Punjab after no other team bid for him. Gayle has scored 858 runs in the 24 matches he has played for the team since then. His highest score for the team is 104*.

