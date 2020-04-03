Carlos Brathwaite Wins T20 World Cup Final For West Indies On Apr 3, 2016; Watch Video

On April 3, 2016, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off England all-rounder Ben Stokes to help West Indies clinch their second T20 World Cup title. With West Indies needing 19 to win off the final over, Carlos Brathwaite unleashed his six-hitting prowess to hand West Indies an iconic win. The win meant that West Indies were the first team to win two T20 World Cup titles and remain the only team to do so.

Also Read: IPL postponed: Virat Kohli Singles Out IPL 2016 Knock As Most 'fun Innings' Of His 12-year Career So Far

OTD in 2016: Carlos Brathwaite smashes Ben Stokes for 4 sixes to win T20 World Cup

West Indies faced off against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 3, 2016. Chasing a target of 156, West Indies required 27 runs off the final two overs to clinch the trophy with Marlon Samuels and Carlos Brathwaite at the crease. Chris Jordan bowled a stellar penultimate over, conceding only eight runs despite being hit for a boundary off the first ball. With West Indies needing 19 from the final, the onus was on Ben Stokes to guide England home. However, the English all-rounder faltered with Carlos Brathwaite smashing four consecutive sixes to win the T20 World Cup final with two balls to spare.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Amuses Twitterati By Arguing With British Reporter Over False Pay Cuts Article

WATCH: Carlos Brathwaite hits 4 sixes off Ben Stokes to win T20 World Cup

#OnThisDay in 2016, West Indies became double @T20WorldCup champions! 🏆



They first beat 🇦🇺 by eight wickets in the women's final, before the men trumped 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 by four wickets in a finale which has been quoted many times since 👇 pic.twitter.com/qDW4WkpwtC — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

Also Read: Ben Stokes Fires Twitter User With Four Words For Misintepreting Latest IPL 2020 Remarks

IPL 2020: IPL postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak across the globe saw the IPL 2020 postponed as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus at a community level. The IPL 2020 was slated to kick-off on March 29 but was shifted to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the growing number of cases, it is unlikely that the tournament will kick off on April 15 and it could be further delayed or cancelled altogether. Ben Stokes was set to feature for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 while Carlos Brathwaite was unsold during the IPL auction.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli Partnership Turning Point Of 2011 WC Final: Suresh Raina