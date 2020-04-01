Ben Stokes Amuses Twitterati By Arguing With British Reporter Over False Pay Cuts Article

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all sporting action across the UK cancelled or postponed due to the 'UK lockdown.' The situation is tense with many clubs and players announcing wage cuts to support the cause of the people in need. England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday hit out at reports suggesting that England cricket players have refused to take pay-cuts amidst the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. A report by a leading sports publication has suggested that the England cricket players had rejected the wage cut and Ben Stokes has slammed it by calling it 'utter lies.'

Coronavirus: Ben Stokes slams British reporter for spreading 'utter lies'

Ben Stokes took to Twitter to slam a British reporter for suggesting that England cricket players had refused to take a pay cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The report said that the England cricket players refused the offer to accept a temporary pay cut as part of the efforts to battle against the challenges set by the Coronavirus pandemic. Ben Stokes said that the report was 'utter lies' and suggested that the report had a misleading headline.

This is utter lies George https://t.co/9XsdduxEFR — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 1, 2020

UK lockdown: ECB announces $75.5 million package to fight coronavirus pandemic

The England Cricket Board have announced a £61 million ($75.5 million) relief package amidst the 'UK Lockdown' to fight the COronavirus pandemic. ECB chief Tom Harrison has said that £40 million ($50 million) will be made readily available while and additional £21 million ($25.5 million) will be parted away within interest-free loans with a special focus on securing that the game can survive at a recreational level.

The English county season has been delayed by six weeks and the entire English summer faces an uncertain future amidst the UK lockdown. The ECB further added that T20 Blast and The Hundred could also be postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic while saying that the England Cricket Board are looking at possible alternatives for hosting The Hundred in 2021.

