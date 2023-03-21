'Cashless' And 'Broke' Pakistan Offers 'plots' To PSL Winners, Netizens Slam Bizarre Move

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023-winning side Lahore Qalandar’s decision to award plots to the players during the 2023 edition of the tournament has currently become the talk of the town for cricket fans on social media. Lahore Qalandars introduced a tradition of providing plots and iPhones to players for their performance in the tournament. While players like Sam Billings, and Rashid Khan received plots, others like David Wiese were awarded iPhones.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the team’s initiative has become a talking point for fans for unfavorable reasons. Reacting to the topic on social media, fans pointed out that this might be done in light of the tournament’s struggles with finances. The tournament has been previously linked to multiple reports that highlighted PSL’s financial struggles. Here’s a look at how fans reacted to Lahore Qalandar’s bizarre initiative.

Isse jyda to adarsh cricket tournament me de diya jata hai hamare yahan — Sudhanshu Mishra (@sudh_mishra) March 19, 2023

If Sam worried of just iPhone 14 and Shaheen can make a prank out of it. Then god must save PSL and PCB. This paisa shortage league is falling day by day — Raj Paladi (@IamRajPaladi) March 14, 2023

Paise nai hain toh plot de rahe.. pata hai ye rehne ayenge nai aur fir ye Pakistani khud hi kabza kar lenge.. Double fayeda😂😂 — N S🇮🇳 (@N_Sinha_) March 20, 2023

He is right. Have you seen players being awarded with a plot of land and iphone 14 in PSL 8? Everything in Pakistan has been revolving around real estate for last 30 years and it is getting worse. — Faqeer Chann فقیر چن 🇵🇰 🇮🇪 (@ChannFaqeer) March 4, 2023

Pakistan to psl: tax do.

Psl to pakistan: gareeb hain, dollar mehnga hogya kese tax den maf karden plz



Psl to players after every win: ye le iphone 14 pro max, ye plot tu lele#PSL8 #psl8trophy — Zubair Ibrahim (@ZubairPharma) February 27, 2023

The 119-run win margin is the largest in PSL history.



Kon kh rha tha sirf batsmen k liye pitch hai



Ps: main b kh rha tha 😂😂



Won by 119 runs🔥🔥🔥



Fakhar just beat IU by 6 runs🥵❤️



Plot Fakhar

Iphone Rashid



😂😂😂#HBLPSL8 — Salman (@salmankashif07) March 9, 2023

How does PSL lack behind other T20 leagues in the world?

It is worth noting that PSL’s pay difference in comparison to other T20 leagues around the world earlier became a talking point for fans. Fans pointed out that Smriti Mandhana’s salary in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) is significantly more than what a player like Babar Azam earns in the PSL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired the services of the star cricketer with the highest bid of INR 3.4 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction.

Babar played the ongoing season of the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, after securing a move away from the Karachi Kings last year. As per reports, he was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakhs), which amount to INR 1.23 crore. On the contrary, Indian women’s sensation Mandhana will earn INR 3.4 crore in the debut season of the tournament.