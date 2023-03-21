Last Updated:

'Cashless' And 'Broke' Pakistan Offers 'plots' To PSL Winners, Netizens Slam Bizarre Move

Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners were given plots, lands, and iPhone 14s for their performances throughout the recently concluded edition of the tournament.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023-winning side Lahore Qalandar’s decision to award plots to the players during the 2023 edition of the tournament has currently become the talk of the town for cricket fans on social media. Lahore Qalandars introduced a tradition of providing plots and iPhones to players for their performance in the tournament. While players like Sam Billings, and Rashid Khan received plots, others like David Wiese were awarded iPhones.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the team’s initiative has become a talking point for fans for unfavorable reasons. Reacting to the topic on social media, fans pointed out that this might be done in light of the tournament’s struggles with finances. The tournament has been previously linked to multiple reports that highlighted PSL’s financial struggles. Here’s a look at how fans reacted to Lahore Qalandar’s bizarre initiative.

How does PSL lack behind other T20 leagues in the world?

It is worth noting that PSL’s pay difference in comparison to other T20 leagues around the world earlier became a talking point for fans. Fans pointed out that Smriti Mandhana’s salary in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) is significantly more than what a player like Babar Azam earns in the PSL. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired the services of the star cricketer with the highest bid of INR 3.4 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction.

Babar played the ongoing season of the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi, after securing a move away from the Karachi Kings last year. As per reports, he was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakhs), which amount to INR 1.23 crore. On the contrary, Indian women’s sensation Mandhana will earn INR 3.4 crore in the debut season of the tournament.

