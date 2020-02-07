CC Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cape Cobras will square off against Lions in the 4th Match of Momentum One Day Cup at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, February 7. The game will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Cape Cobras won their first game against Warriors by 31 runs. Pieter Malan starred for them with the bat as he scored a stunning century. Thando Ntini was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets at a decent economy of 3.9. The Cobras will look to win this fixture and go at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Lions put in a clinical performance against Titans with a comprehensive 73-run win. Ryan Rickelton played a brilliant knock of 92 while Beuran Hendricks chipped in with four wickets to guide the Lions to victory. A win here will send the lions to the top of the table.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

CC vs HL Dream11 Squads

CC vs HL Dream11: Cabe Cobras Squad

Aaron Phangiso (Captain), Ryan Rickelton (Wicket-keeper), Stephen Cook, Nicky van den Bergh, Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Dwaine Pretorius, Malusi Siboto, Kagiso Rapulana, Craig Alexander, Eldred Hawken, Mangaliso Mosehle, Migael Pretorius

CC vs HL Dream11: Lions Squad

Dane Piedt (Captain), Hanno Kotze (Wicket-keeper), Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tladi Bokako, Akhona Mnyaka, Isaac Dikgale, David Bedingham

CC vs HL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (Captain)

Batsmen: Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Pieter Malan (Vice-captain), Zubayr Hamza,

Bowlers: Eldred Hawken, Thando Ntini, Aaron Phangiso

All-Rounders: Jason Smith, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius

CC vs HL Dream11 Prediction

Lions start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CAPE COBRAS TWITTER