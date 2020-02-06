Virat Kohli Runs 17 Km On An Average During A Good Knock: MSK Prasad

Cricket is no more a game between just bat and ball. India's fielding has improved rapidly in all formats of the game ever since their fitness levels have gone up. India skipper Virat Kohli, who is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, has inspired his team to be their fittest self. Virat Kohli has surely created a benchmark for fitness amongst young cricketers today if they aspire to make it to the Indian national team.

There are multiple ways to keep track of the players. There is a way to measure almost every parameter these days. A GPS performance tracking and analysis system takes note of everything and gauges the amount of work done by the players on the field.

MSK Prasad, whose term as India's chief selector ended recently, spoke highly of the tracking system. He further said that every player who is contracted with the BCCI is applicable to that tracking system. He admitted that Virat Kohli runs about 17 km during a good knock in the middle and also heaped immense praise on former India trainer Shankar Basu.

MSK Prasad, in an interview with a leading media network, said that the tracking system was applicable to all those in the BCCI contract system. He went on to say that physios monitored the workload and lauded Shankar Basu by calling him a phenomenal trainer for introducing the technology.

MS Dhoni will take a decision for himself: MSK Prasad

It’s been more than six months since MS Dhoni last donned the Indian jersey. However, he is still one of the big talking points of Indian cricket. The speculation around his retirement is insane and everybody wants to know what his decision is. However, MSK Prasad, in the same interview, said that the former Indian captain will take a decision for himself.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM