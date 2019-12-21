CCH Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers will face the Rangpur Rangers in the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday, December 21 at 6:00 PM IST. Both the teams will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament. In the earlier match between these two sides, Chattogram Challengers beat Rangpur Rangers by 1 run.

Also Read: Bangladesh Premier League 2019: T20 Cricket Tourney's Wacky Rules!

CCH vs RAN preview

Chattogram Challengers are currently on the top of the points table. They have played six matches so far, having won 5 and lost 1 so far in the tournament. Their best batsmen were Lendl Simmons and Muktar Ali. Their best bowlers were Muktar Ali and Nasum Ahmed.

Also Read: IND Vs WI Dream11 3rd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Rangpur Rangers are currently sitting at the bottom of the table with no points after 4 matches. They have lost all their matches in the tournament so far and will be looking to register their maiden win in the tournament. Their best batsmen were Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Naim. Their best bowlers were Lewis Gregory and Sanjit Saha.

Also Read: IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla's ₹6.75 Crore Deal Leaves CSK Fans Agonized On Twitter

CCH vs RAN squads

Chattogram Challengers: Rayad Emrit (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Enamul Haque Jnr, Kesrick Williams, Muhammad Musa, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Imad Wasim, Jubair Hossain, Ryan Burl, Mahmudullah and Junaid Siddique.

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Naim, Jahurul Islam, Fazle Mahmud, Lewis Gregory, Sanjit Saha, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Rishad Hossain, Cameron Delport, Arafat Sunny and Nadif Chowdhury.

Also Read: KXIP IPL 2020 Team: List Of All Players Bought At Auction, Full Squad Ahead Of IPL 2020

CCH vs RAN Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Imrul Kayes (captain), Avishka Fernando

All-Rounders: Muktar Ali (vice-captain), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha

CCH vs RAN Dream11 prediction

Chattogram Challengers are favourites to win the match.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.