IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla's ₹6.75 Crore Deal Leaves CSK Fans Agonized On Twitter

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Piyush Chawla once again bagged a lucrative contract after being picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹6.75 crore in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata. Chawla will become the fifth spinner in the CSK squad alongside South Africa’s Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Till date, this is Piyush Chawla’s most lucrative deal in the IPL.

IPL Auction 2020: Piyush Chawla's IPL career

In 2011, he was once picked up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the franchise which he appeared for from 2008-2010. This was before he became a vital cog in the Kolkata Knight Riders side since 2014. The Uttar Pradesh spinner, who will turn 31 next week, was brought by KKR for ₹4.25 crore in 2014 and was again bought back by the 2-time champions for ₹4.20 crore in 2018.

IPL Auction 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming on buying Piyush Chawla

CSK captain MS Dhoni is known to use his spinners to perfection on a slow Chepauk wicket in Chennai. CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the decision to buy Chawla was very well planned as his team relies heavily to do well in home conditions. The former New Zealand skipper added that CSK bid very hard for the spinner and the fact that Dhoni has a great relationship with him, played a massive role in the decision. Chawla has proven that he’s a quality leg-spinner in the T20 format. Fleming also added that Chawla is a different type of bowler than Karn Sharma. Although Fleming admitted that CSK will have to ponder how to play Chawla frequently, but it is a great opportunity to have him in the side. However, many cricket fans do not agree with Fleming's assessment and showed surprise at the decision on social media.

IPL Auction 2020: Twitter reactions on CSK buying Piyush Chawla

Wake up Piyush Chawla, this is for real....... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019

well, MSD did lead india to world cup wins in 2007 & 2011 with piyush chawla in the squad #IPL2020Auction — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2019

The only reason where we can use Piyush Chawla is by fielding him instead of Tahir and playing an extra overseas player.



P.S: Suresh Raina's favourite bowler is in the same team and he can smash him only in the nets now. #IPLAuction2020 #WhistlePodu — Sriram (@SriramARR) December 19, 2019

