CCMH Vs GICB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Central Castries will face Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Both the teams are equally matched in the tournament so far and have gathered strong squads. Central Castries Mindhood are currently on the third spot of the points table with a win in their only game played in the season so far. The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are on the top spot of the points table with one win in the tournament so far.

The CCMH vs GICB match will commence on Friday, June 26 at 10 PM IST. Fans can play the CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team.

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks

Alleyn Prospere (Captain) Johnnel Eugene (Vice-captain) Keygan Arnold Dane Edward Simeon Gerson Kymani Sexius

Squads for the CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team: Central Castries (CCMH)

Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Johnnel Eugene, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Rahym Joseph

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB)

Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Central Castries : Stephen Naitram (WK), Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Rahym Joseph, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle, Keygan Arnold, Jaden Elibox

: Stephen Naitram (WK), Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Rahym Joseph, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle, Keygan Arnold, Jaden Elibox Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Garvin Serieux (WK), Kimani Melius, Dane Edward, Simeon Gerson, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Jard Goodman, Tarryck Gabriel, Dalton Polius, Tyrel Chicot, Lee Solomon

CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction

Our CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction is that Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will win this match.

Note: The CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction, CCMH vs GICB Dream11 top picks and CCMH vs GICB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CCMH vs GICB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)