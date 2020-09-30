CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) meet in the second match of Pakistan National T20 Cup. CEP vs SOP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team and top picks.
Both the teams have star-studded line-ups consisting of players with international experience in their ranks. The Southern Punjab side ended bottom of the points table in the previous season of the league and will look to accumulate more points in this season. Central Punjab fared better than their opponents on this night as they managed to reach the knockout stages. With a well-balanced side, Central Punjab will look to go beyond last year's success.
Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.
Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).
Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal
Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), Khushdil-Shah, S. Masood (vice-captain), A. Ali
All-rounders: B. Asif, F. Ashraf, H. Talat
Bowlers: M. Irfan, Naseem-Shah, Rahat-Ali
As per our CEP vs SOP match prediction, CEP are favourites to win the match.
