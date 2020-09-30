CEP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) meet in the second match of Pakistan National T20 Cup. CEP vs SOP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, CEP vs SOP Dream11 team and top picks.

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have star-studded line-ups consisting of players with international experience in their ranks. The Southern Punjab side ended bottom of the points table in the previous season of the league and will look to accumulate more points in this season. Central Punjab fared better than their opponents on this night as they managed to reach the knockout stages. With a well-balanced side, Central Punjab will look to go beyond last year's success.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP playing 11: CEP squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: CEP vs SOP playing 11: SOP squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

K. Akmal

B. Azam

S. Masood

M. Irfan

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal

Batsmen: B. Azam (captain), Khushdil-Shah, S. Masood (vice-captain), A. Ali

All-rounders: B. Asif, F. Ashraf, H. Talat

Bowlers: M. Irfan, Naseem-Shah, Rahat-Ali

CEP vs SOP live: CEP vs SOP match prediction

As per our CEP vs SOP match prediction, CEP are favourites to win the match.

Note: The CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, top picks and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CEP vs SOP match prediction and CEP vs SOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Babar Azam Instagram

