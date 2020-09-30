Sanju Samson Credits India Player For Changing His Attitude To Cricket & It's NOT MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been in terrific form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, due to which his team Rajasthan sit at the top of the table currently with 2 wins out of as many matches played so far. The Kerala cricketer has so far scored 159 runs and will look to carry on with his current form during the upcoming Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match on Wednesday.

Despite some excellent performances in previous seasons of the tournament, the 25-year-old has failed to cement his place in the national side, however, the during a recent conversation with the press, Samson revealed that the secret behind his current form is none other than Team India and Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson on how Virat Kohli changed his perspective towards the game

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Sanju Samson revealed in an interview that once while training with Virat Kohli in the gym, he had asked the Bangalore skipper as to why he puts so much energy into fitness. While remembering the conversation, Samson said that following the question, Kohli had asked him in return about the number of years he intended to play cricket for. Sanju Samson replied that considering he is 25, he would most probably play the sport for another 10 years or so.

Recalling Kohli's reply to that question, Sanju Samson said that he asked him to give everything in the 10 years and then he can have his favourite food from Kerala after that since he won't be able to play cricket after that period Samson added that it was this reply that changed his perspective towards the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson on comparison with MS Dhoni

During the interaction, Sanju Samson was also asked about the talks about him being compared with former India skipper MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman added that he never thinks about playing like MS Dhoni and that he loves to be and understand himself. Samson added that no one can play like MS Dhoni nor anyone should think about playing like him. He further said that MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers to have ever played the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson set to take on take on Kolkata bowlers

After helping Rajasthan win two straight matches, Sanju Samson is all geared up to guide his team to a hat-trick of wins. Coming to Samson's record against Kolkata, the right-handed batsman has scored the most number of runs in his team against Kolkata with 196 runs. The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will be televised and live streamed from 7:30 PM (IST).

