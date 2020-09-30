Chandrakant Pandit Birthday: Ex-keeper Inflicts Run Out Off Sachin Tendulkar's Ball; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Chandrakant Pandit represented the national side between 1986 and 1992. Under the leadership of Kapil Dev, the wicketkeeper-batsman was a part of the victorious Indian team that registered a 2-0 Test series win in England during India’s 1986 tour to the country. During the latter stages of his playing career, he also played alongside a young Sachin Tendulkar, who later went on to become one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

After his retirement, Chandrakant Pandit became a cricket administrator through his stint as Chairman of All India Junior Selection Committee in 2013. He is currently enjoying a successful coaching stint with Vidarbha as he coached the cricket team in their back-to-back Ranji Trophy triumphs in 2018 and 2019. The cricketer-turned-coach celebrated his 59th birthday on Wednesday, September 30. To commemorate the occasion of the 59th Chandrakant Pandit birthday, here is a look at one of his best run-outs as wicketkeeper which he inflicted off the bowling of Sachin Tendulkar.

Happy Birthday Chandrakant Pandit



5 Tests, 14 Catches, 2 Stumpings

36 ODIs, 15 Catches, 15 Stumpings



A successful coach of Mumbai team, guiding Mumbai to two consecutive Ranji Trophy wins in 2003 and 2004. pic.twitter.com/sLGxJDzKg7 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 30, 2020

Chandrakant Pandit birthday: A glance at his career

Throughout his playing career, Chandrakant Pandit represented the national side in 36 ODIs and five Test matches. He bagged 29 catches and inflicted 17 stumpings across the two formats. His career in domestic cricket is far more decorated as he claimed 419 dismissals in both List A and first-class combined. He also scored over 10,000 runs (8,209 in first-class and 2,033 in List A) with 22 centuries and 56 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket between 1989 and 2013, the ‘Master Blaster’ amassed 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). Even seven years post his retirement, he remains the leading century-maker as well as the highest run-aggregator (with 34,357 runs) in international cricket. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricketer has bagged 200 wickets across all his Team India appearances and has plucked 256 catches for his illustrious register.

