Mitchell Marsh Targets Test Spot For India Tour After Quick Dream11 IPL 2020 Exit

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's Dream11 IPL 2020 had recently come to an abrupt end after he suffered an injury in the team's opening contest against Bangalore. The Hyderabad side had major plans for Mitchell Marsh after picking him up for ₹2 crore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 auctions. However, the 28-year-old suffered an ankle injury as he landed awkwardly while he bowled his first delivery and had to be limped off the field.

Mitchell Marsh injury update

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after the reports of his scan arrived. The cricketer has flown back to Australia and is currently serving his quarantine at Perth. On a virtual press conference, Mitchell Marsh opened up about the whole incident and he also revealed that Cricket Australia has surprisingly still not got access to his scans as he is not aware of what happened to them in UAE.

With the Sheffield Shield coming up, there seems to be a possibility that Mitchell Marsh will return to cricket through the competition where he will lead the Western Australia side. The all-rounder will look to make an impact in the principal domestic series to make get into the reckoning of the selectors for Test matches against India at home later this year.

Mitchell Marsh, in the press conference, added that one more scan will be done after his isolation to get a better idea about the injury that he has sustained. The Western Australia captain added that he is aiming to at least be available for one Sheffield Shield match. The Australian side will hope that Mitchell Marsh is deemed fit prior to the India series, as the all-rounder is a vital cog for them due to his all-round abilities.

Mitchell marsh injury: Jason Holder named as replacement in the Hyderabad squad for Dream11 IPL 2020:

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder has been roped in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh in the Hyderabad squad for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The franchise took to their Twitter account to announce his addition into the side for Dream11 IPL 2020. The team also wished a speedy recovery for Marsh.

🚨 Official Statement 🚨



Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020

Hyderabad squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav

