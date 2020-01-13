CHA-W Vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters will play in the fifth game of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Let us look at the CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 preview, schedule, teams and other details of the match.
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.
Date: Monday, January 13, 2020
Time: 12.30 PM IST
This is the fifth match of PCB’s National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 season. There are three teams in the tournament. All three teams will play each team twice in the 8-day tournament. Blasters will be led by Rameen Shamim, while Bismah Maroof will lead the Challengers. Javeria Khan and Rameen Shamim are the top players to watch out for the Blasters. Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar and Ayesha Zafar are the top picks for the Challengers.
Blasters XI: Rameen Shamim (C), Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Anum Amin, Hurraini Sajjad, Natalia Pavaiz, Noreen Yaqoob, Sidra Nawaz, Ayesha Nasim.
Challengers XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad
Captain: Nida Dar
Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof
Wicketkeeper – Sidra Nawaz
Batters – Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Noreen Yaqoob, Ayesha Zafar
All-Rounders – Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof
Bowlers – Aiman Anwar, Hurraini Sajjad, Rameen Shamim
Blasters are the favourites to win the match against Challengers.
